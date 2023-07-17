Arsenal are opening to selling defender Auston Trusty this summer and there’s already plenty of interest.

That’s according to journalist Kaya Kaynak, who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the 24-year-old.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad are now in the United States as they begin their latest pre-season tour.

Unlike the group that went to Germany, Arteta has selected a group that looks more akin to the squad that will start the Premier League campaign.

Amario Cozier-Duberry is the youngest member of the squad, although Arteta has still included several players who could leave this summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Goalkeeper Alex Runarsson and defender Auston Trusty are with the group, despite their futures being very much up in the air.

Arsenal are open to selling Trusty and the USA international has Premier League ambitions.

However, it might be easier said than done, with Championship clubs already circling after his performances at Birmingham City last year.

Arsenal open to selling Trusty

Talking about the 24-year-old defender, Kaynak said: “Auston Trusty is someone who is attracting lots of interest from teams in the Championship.

“He wants to play in the Premier League, apparently lots of interest in the Championship.

“Very talented player, he was Birmingham City’s player of the season last year and Arsenal are open to selling him permanently as I’ve reported in the past.”

Trusty’s chances at Arsenal would have been dented by the signing of Jurrien Timber.

The Dutch international can play as a right-back or centre-back, offering further cover for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Although Rob Holding could also be off this summer, it does make sense for Arsenal to be open to selling Trusty.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

His stock is high after a brilliant campaign with Birmingham, but he’s not ready to play for Arsenal in the Premier League yet.

With Reuell Walters waiting in the wings, Mikel Arteta has a young player who could step up in an injury crisis.

That’s the likely role Trusty would play if he stuck around and so seeking a new challenge this summer makes sense for all parties.