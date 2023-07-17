Journalist explains why Thomas Partey hasn’t travelled on Arsenal’s pre-season tour

Journalist Kaya Kaynak has shared what he’s heard about Thomas Partey and why he’s not on Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

Kaynak was speaking on his YouTube channel as Arsenal announced their travelling squad.

The notable omission was Thomas Partey, who was involved when the Gunners went to Germany last week.

He started against 1. FC Nurnberg, but has not joined the squad across the Atlantic at this point.

There are talks suggesting Partey could leave the Emirates this summer, especially after the club-record signing of Declan Rice.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, the Ghanaian was brilliant for much of last season and could still be a valuable asset.

Just because Partey isn’t part of the Arsenal squad heading out on their pre-season tour right now, it doesn’t necessarily mean his time is over at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta could have a very big decision to make about his future very soon.

Partey not with Arsenal squad on pre-season tour yet

Talking about the 30-year-old, Kaynak said: “The big player missing in that group is Thomas Partey.

“I’ve been told that he is someone who is being kept in London and is expected to join up with them next week.

“Now, obviously, you can’t look at Thomas Partey’s absence without taking into account these stories that have come into play about him agreeing terms or being close to agreeing terms with a move to a Saudi Arabian team.

“Teams in Italy are also interested, I know Juventus are interested and I don’t know in terms of personal terms if they’ve got anything in the works on that front.

“It seems an interesting one that he’s not made it because he played in Nuremberg and I think he looked good in the first half as well.

“He was involved in the training camp throughout the week and it does make you think that unless he’s picked up an injury which I haven’t been told.

“If they’re planning for him to join up next week then that would suggest that he’s not picked up a serious injury.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Partey could join up with the rest of the Arsenal squad on their pre-season tour very soon if he doesn’t end up leaving the club.

Arsenal should really consider keeping the midfielder as without him the club’s strength in depth would suffer.

However, if they receive the right offer, they may decide to cash in and look to sign a younger player in his place.

They’ve been linked with Romeo Lavia who could fill that role, although they would face plenty of competition for the Belgian.