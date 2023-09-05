Journalist suggests 20-year-old Tottenham player will be worth £100m one day

Journalist James Maw has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie will be worth £100m one day.

Maw was speaking on the View From The Lane Podcast and discussing Tottenham’s fortunes ahead of the first international break of the season.

Very few Spurs fans would have expected the season to have started this positively after a huge summer of change.

Ange Postecoglou has had to implement a completely different style of play, as well as bring in new signings and shift some of the deadwood in the squad.

However, three wins and a draw mean Tottenham fans can begin to dream of challenging at the top of the table once again.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s not all been positive, with the loss of Harry Kane a devastating blow and several players still on the books that aren’t part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

However, one player who has done fantastically well under Postecoglou has been Destiny Udogie.

The 20-year-old full-back has arrived from Udinese and looks like an assured Premier League player already.

It’s now been suggested that Udogie could end up being worth £100m to Tottenham one day.

The way he’s playing right now, the club will be in no rush to sell him any time soon.

Tottenham star Udogie will be worth £100m

Speaking about Tottenham’s defenders, Maw said: “It does seem like [Pedro] Porro and [Destiny] Udogie are the first-choice partnership.

“Udogie, I’m really staggered by how good he’s been. And to me, this is going to sound mad after four games, but he already looks like one of the better players in the Premier League.

“For a player in that position, we’ve seen Gareth Bale and this is a slightly lazy comparison given it’s based entirely on position, but we’ve seen a left-back go on to be one of the best footballers in world football over the course of like a five, six-year period.

“He will be a £100m player like that. Udogie, incredibly good, he’s only going to get better.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Udogie has already been impressing his teammates and pundits alike during his short time at Spurs.

Tottenham signed Udogie for an initial £15m last summer but given the way transfer fees are growing right now, it’s not impossible to believe that he could be worth £100m one day.

The Italian under-21 international is a fantastic young player and has formed a successful partnership with new signing Micky Van de Ven already.

The pair are getting Tottenham fans excited and it’s no surprise why.