Alan Shearer says £20m Tottenham gem is loving life under Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur have got their new era off to a flying start, with two wins from three in the Premier League.

Not only have Spurs picked up seven points from a possible nine, but they have also kept two clean sheets.

And that’s not all. Tottenham are playing exciting football, and several young players are starting to make names for themselves.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Destiny Udogie is one of those. After spending last season with Udinese, the Italian is now a regular in the Tottenham starting XI.

The 20-year-old has started each of Spurs’ Premier League games so far, impressing on the left side of defence.

Against Bournemouth, Udogie provided the assist for Dejan Kulusevski and overall looked really good both offensively and defensively.

Alan Shearer opted to name the Spurs gem in his latest Premier League Team of the Week for his latest efforts.

“He is revelling in Ange Postecoglou’s system and produced a great assist,” Shearer wrote on the Premier League website.

Our view

Obviously it’s still very early in the season. But what Tottenham have served up so far this term has been a joy to watch.

Spurs are playing great football, performing well defensively and offensively, and we’re seeing the next generation of players starting to shine in the first team.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

To think Udogie still at the start of his career, it’s frightening with regards to how much better he could become.

Better still, the young talent only cost Tottenham a reported £20million (£15million up front).

The same goes for Pape Matar Sarr. He’s done very well so far, and hopefully he’ll keep up the good work and continue to develop as a rising star.