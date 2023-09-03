Destiny Udogie continues to impress at Tottenham Hotspur and played another key role in their win over Burnley.

The young defender took to Instagram to celebrate a fantastic 5-1 win at Turf Moor yesterday.

Tottenham had to bounce back from a disappointing penalty shootout defeat to Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

It was Ange Postecoglou’s one chance to rotate but very few of his second-string players impressed.

Manor Solomon retained his place in the side and delivered a couple of important assists yesterday.

Son Heung-min was the star of the show, finally getting back on the score sheet with a brilliant hat-trick.

Destiny Udogie recorded another assist for Tottenham against Burnley yesterday, setting up James Maddison’s goal.

The £15m defender has been thrown straight into the starting line-up by Postecoglou this season.

He did very well on loan at Udinese after being purchased 12 months ago and has carried that form into the Premier League.

Udogie impresses for Tottenham against Burnley

Posting on Instagram after the match, Udogie said: “Another great performance from the team!! let’s go all together with more hunger.”

Micky Van de Ven replied and called him a ‘Baller’, while Japhet Tanganga added: “Another assist, thank you,” and Solomon simply said: “Big Dest.”

Ange Postecoglou is asking his full-backs to play in a very interesting role this season.

Udogie is being instructed to bomb forward whenever possible which very much suits his style of play.

He recorded plenty of goals and assists in Serie A and will be expecting to do the same in North London.

Udogie is also being asked to drift centrally into midfield which will be very new to him.

It’s going to put pressure on him when in possession and although he’s been caught out a couple of times, he does appear to be adapting quickly.

Burnley couldn’t cope with Udogie yesterday and Tottenham will be delighted with how quickly he’s bedded into the side.

He now joins up with the Italian Under-21 squad for the upcoming international break.

If he keeps playing at this level for Spurs, it won’t be long until the senior side comes calling.