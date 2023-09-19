Journalist spotted what Richarlison did for 15 minutes before coming on in Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison was desperate to be brought on against Sheffield United on Saturday and did everything he could to grab Ange Postecoglou’s attention.

On the Gold and Guest Podcast, journalist Alasdair Gold relayed what he spotted the Brazilian doing on the touchline.

When the team was announced on Saturday afternoon, it was no surprise to see Richarlison starting on the bench.

Spurs were coming off the back of a fantastic 5-1 win over Burnley before the international break.

Son Heung-min’s hat-trick playing through the middle was impossible for Ange Postecoglou to ignore.

However, in the closing moments, Spurs needed a goal after Gustavo Hamer put the visitors ahead against the run of play.

Postecoglou looked to the Tottenham bench and Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and new signing Brennan Johnson were the options he called upon to make the difference against Sheffield United.

They certainly did that and the Brazilian’s antics on the touchline were enough to grab his manager’s attention.

Richarlison desperate to come on for Tottenham vs Sheffield United

Sharing what he spotted the 26-year-old doing before he came on, Gold said: “I’ll tell you what though, for 10, 15 minutes before he came on, he was down that touchline.

“He didn’t come off the touchline, he was told to warm up and he clearly said, I’m staying here.

“And he just kept looking at the bench, looking at the bench. At one point, he kind of made this symbol almost like the substitution symbol to them.

“It was like, are you trying to tell [Ange] Postecoglou to bring you on? As that’s not the way it’s going to happen!

“I don’t know it may have been [towards] anyone else on the bench, and then he eventually got the nod and they came on as like a triple threat, him [Ivan] Perisic and Brennan Johnson.

“And it completely changed the game.”

Richarlison delivered the first sucker punch to Sheffield United, nodding in Tottenham teammate Ivan Perisic’s pinpoint corner.

He then played in Dejan Kulusevski for the winner, sending the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium mad.

Richarlison is incredibly popular among the Spurs squad and that showed at full-time on Saturday.

Son Heung-min wanted him to collect the accolades of the crowd after his match-winning cameo.

His antics on the touchline trying to grab the attention of his coaches clearly did the trick and Postecoglou brought him on at the perfect moment.