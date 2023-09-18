Journalist Alasdair Gold claims that Richarlison has become a very popular member of the Tottenham Hotspur squad over the past year.

Richarlison enjoyed a much-needed confidence boost on Saturday as he played a key role in Tottenham’s win over Sheffield United.

The 26-year-old was introduced into the action in the 80th minute when Spurs trailed after a Gustavo Hamer goal.

The Brazil international came off the bench to score a well-taken head six minutes into stoppage before setting up Dejan Kulusevski for the last-gasp winner just two minutes later.

It’s no secret that Richarlison has endured a difficult first year at Spurs and recently opened up about his struggles off the pitch.

But Tottenham’s players were evidently delighted for him on Saturday as he ended his wait for a home Premier League goal at Spurs.

And Gold claims Richarlison is a very popular member of the Tottenham squad.

Gold on Richarlison

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Gold discussed the moment Spurs’ players were pushing Richarlison to the front of the post-match celebrations on Saturday.

“They were ecstatic for him,” the journalist said. “Every player was trying to push him towards the front [of the celebrations] and making a real deal.

“He’s very popular. Like I said, he’s a guy that wears his heart on his sleeve and they love him.”

Richarlison made the switch to Spurs last summer and has endured a difficult first year in North London.

The forward only managed one goal in the Premier League last season and just two goals in the Champions League.

Of course, Spurs lost their talisman Harry Kane over the summer and Richarlison was expected to lead the line after his departure.

He got his opportunity at the start of the campaign but struggled to make an impact before Son Heung-min netted a hat-trick at Turf Moor.

Nevertheless, Richarlison’s performance will surely help to kickstart his season and it seems he has the backing of his Spurs teammates.