Journalist shares which club Jeremy Doku now wants to join – West Ham or Man City

Stade Rennais forward and Belgium international Jeremy Doku has reportedly chosen a move to Manchester City over West Ham this summer.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, posting on social media about the young attacker.

It’s been a far from easy summer transfer window for West Ham and David Moyes.

Losing Declan Rice was always on the cards, but they’ve struggled to bring in a replacement.

Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have finally arrived at the club but both missed their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on the opening weekend.

Just as Moyes would have thought he can start improving other areas of the squad, another issue has arisen.

Manchester City now want to sign Lucas Paqueta who is one of West Ham’s most important players.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Brazilian midfielder is an exceptional player and with Rice gone, would likely be tasked with linking defence with attack.

West Ham also want attacking reinforcements, but look set to miss out on Jeremy Doku to Man City.

It’s hard for the Hammers to convince a player that a move to the London Stadium is more exciting than joining the treble winners.

Doku chooses Man City over West Ham

Posting on social media, Tavolieri said: “EXCL. Jeremy Doku AGREED on 5 years deal on personal terms with Man City! The Belgian winger already spoke to Pep Guardiola.

“First written official offer to be submitted at Stade Rennais this week. The French club ask minimum 55M€ [£47.2m].

“West Ham United also on the race & currently in talks with #SRFC officials wants to hijack the Cityzens with a bigger offer but…Jeremy Doku ONLY wants #MCFC! Wait & See.”

Doku is a sensational young player with a huge future ahead of him.

He’s incredibly fast and was linked with Aston Villa earlier in the window.

West Ham have had no luck in the transfer window and missing out on Doku to Man City would be a big blow.

Photo by Joosep Martinson – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

If Paqueta heads to the Etihad as well then it would rub even more salt into the wounds.

Doku’s future may be up in the air, but he still found time to score his first league goal of the season at the weekend against FC Metz.