Aston Villa are set to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, but apparently, he may not be the only winger set for a move to Villa Park this summer.

Indeed, according to The Guardian, Aston Villa still hold an interest in Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

Much like Diaby, Doku is a ridiculously fast winger who has seemingly mastered every trick in the book.

Doku has a massive amount of flair, but it’s his pace that really catches the eye.

Indeed, Doku is so fast that he’s even caught Kylian Mbappe’s eye with his speed.

“Recently I was talking with my father about which players impressed me when I was injured. One of them, because of his speed, is Jeremy Doku from Rennes. In five years as a professional football player, I have never seen someone develop so much strength from a standstill as him,” Mbappe once said.

Look, if you’re impressing Kylian Mbappe with your speed then you have to be absolutely rapid.

Mbappe himself is clocked as one of the fastest players in all of Europe, and while Doku isn’t as quick as the PSG star, his acceleration has still caught the eye.

Of course, speed isn’t everything in football, but it is a massive part of playing in the Premier League, and it would make Doku a real weapon for Villa.

Just imagine Doku and Diaby on opposite flanks for Villa, they would bamboozle each and every backline in the Premier League, and it is a truly mouthwatering prospect to consider.

After spending so much already this summer, it’s unclear if Villa will still be able to get this deal done, but if Doku does come in, the Villans will have one of the most frightening frontlines in the Premier League.