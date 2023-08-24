Journalist Alex Crook has shared the latest information he’s heard regarding Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes amid interest from Manchester City.

Crook was speaking on TalkSPORT (24/8 8:12am) and provided more information on the Portuguese international’s future.

As seems to always be the case with Manchester City, their squad never looks like it needs too much work in the transfer window.

Even after losing Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan this summer, their squad doesn’t look weaker.

Mateo Kovacic has slotted straight into the side with Josko Gvardiol an upgrade on the departing Aymeric Laporte.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, with just over a week to go in the transfer window, Pep Guardiola is eyeing a couple of new additions.

Jeremy Doku appears to be on his way to the Etihad to replace Mahrez in the squad.

Man City are also eyeing Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes who has also been a target for Liverpool.

Crook has now shared where both clubs are in terms of whether or not a deal could be done this summer.

Crook was initially asked by Gabby Agbonlahor about Kalvin Phillips’s future and said: “The fact that City are looking for extra midfield cover suggests that Pep Guardiola is now coming around to the idea of letting [Kalvin] Phillips go out, maybe even on loan.

“But maybe even just to go out and play some first-team football and of course, they’re looking quite close to home in terms of that midfield cover.

“Matheus Nunes, definitely interest in him, although I was told by both Wolves and Man City last night that no formal bid has yet gone in.

“Eberechi Eze is another player on their radar but I think he’s going to cost a lot of money to get out of Crystal Palace.

“But I think if you’re Kalvin Phillips now, you look at the Man City squad, the players that have left, the players that are not available and he still can’t get on the pitch.

“Surely he needs to go out now and get himself somewhere where he’s going to play first-team football.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/

Wolves will be reluctant to sell Nunes to Man City this late in the window unless they receive a ridiculous offer.

However, the allure of playing for a treble-winning side might be hard for the Portuguese to ignore.

They’ve had a £47m bid rejected for the 24-year-old but that hasn’t dampened their interest.

If City really want to make this move happen, it feels like they’ve got the finances and allure to bring him in.