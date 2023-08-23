Manchester City exploring deal for Liverpool target deemed ‘one of the fastest midfielders’ around

Manchester City have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign “one of the fastest midfielders” around.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Alex Crook told GiveMeSport that the Reds were eyeing Wolves ace Matheus Nunes.

Since then, Liverpool have made three midfield signings, but have lost others to either sales or free agency.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also looking for more reinforcements in the middle of the park ahead of September.

The Citizens were eyeing Lucas Paqueta, but that was derailed by a FA investigation over potential betting breaches.

Now, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that Man City are exploring a deal to sign Nunes in the coming week.

The reported Liverpool target is ‘high’ on Pep Guardiola’s wishlist, which has a ‘small number of candidates’.

Nunes has previously been linked with the Anfield outfit before, but a move did not materialise.

Unsurprisingly, Wolves are unlikely to welcome City’s interest so close to the end of the summer window.

However, Wolves’ financial position could well make it difficult to resist bids of a certain level for Nunes.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Liverpool or Manchester City to win Nunes race?

Described by Ruben Neves as ‘one of the fastest midfielders’ around, the £42million man would suit both Liverpool and Man City down to a tee.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Nunes is a great player who, at 24, is yet to hit his prime but is already doing so well.

In addition, he has proven himself at Premier League level, which is key for Liverpool and Man City as there’s a lot of pressure on both of them this season.