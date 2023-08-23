Manchester City were suddenly worried that £55m player could join Tottenham this weekend

Manchester City were a little concerned over the weekend that they may miss out on Jeremy Doku, with Tottenham Hotspur entering the race to sign the Belgian.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which also notes that Chelsea made their way into the running – prompting Rennes to increase their asking price for the winger.

Jeremy Doku looks to be on the verge of becoming Manchester City’s latest signing. As reported by Sky Sports, a £55.5 million deal has been agreed with Rennes for the 21-year-old, and he is due to undergo a medical this week.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

It looks to be a real coup for Pep Guardiola’s side. As noted by The Athletic, Kylian Mbappe suggested that he had never seen anyone with the kind of pace Doku possesses.

Manchester City were concerned about Doku amid late Tottenham interest

The Athletic notes that Doku was very keen on heading to the Etihad Stadium, which helped ensure that a deal got across the line despite Rennes increasing their asking price late on.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

But it appears that things get a bit nervy for Manchester City at one stage. According to The Athletic, the Cityzens felt that they could ultimately miss out on Doku this past weekend.

The report notes that both Tottenham and Chelsea joined the race, and Rennes increased the fee required to take the youngster to the Premier League.

It would have been an unbelievable statement had Spurs made a late push for Doku – and actually managed to win the race for his signature.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are going to be one of the teams to watch this season. They have already made a big impact with their victory over Manchester United. And it looks like it is going to be a very exciting year for the club.

They do have plenty of quality in attack. But signing Doku would have taken the squad to that next level.

He looks to be a really special talent. And it will be no surprise to see him soon tearing things up for Manchester City.