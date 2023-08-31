Journalist Dean Jones has shared what he’s heard from people close to Mohamed Salah about his Liverpool future.

Jones was speaking on the Football Terrace YouTube channel ahead of transfer deadline day.

It appears as though there’s one big incoming Liverpool are trying to sanction and one key outgoing they very much want to avoid.

Ryan Gravenberch is Jurgen Klopp’s final target of the transfer window with a deal beginning to progress with Bayern Munich.

He missed training today and Liverpool are preparing a bid for the Dutchman.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool are also desperate not to lose star player Mohamed Salah in the final hours of the window.

There’s a lot of interest from Saudi Arabia right now who would make the Egyptian the poster boy of the league.

Dean Jones has now shared what those close to Salah think about leaving Liverpool right now.

He needs to decide on his future very quickly, especially if Liverpool are going to somehow try to replace him.

That must be an almost impossible task given how many goals and assists he’s recorded during his time at Anfield.

Speaking about the Egpytian’s future, Jones said: “The player’s tempted, the player’s more than tempted. The player is quite keen from what I’m told.

“I spoke to a contact today who I know has spoken to someone who is very close to Mo Salah, and he was like, ‘I’m almost expecting this to happen, not wondering, I’m almost expecting it to happen’.

“And that’s pretty significant. Obviously, the money on offer is absolutely outrageous.

“I think it’s more than that too though, I think he likes the idea of the kind of icon status that he would have over in Saudi Arabia and what it would mean for his own personal profile.

“Obviously it helps if you’re going on similar wages to Cristiano Ronaldo but it’s a really difficult one.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool fans won’t be happy to hear Jones’s update on Salah but at the end of the day, the club will make the final decision on his future.

Given how little time they would have to spend the money raised by selling the Egyptian, it would make very little sense to sell him.

The interest is unlikely to go away in 12 months and that would give Klopp ample time to prepare for his departure.

The money being thrown around by Saudi Arabia might make it impossible for Liverpool to say no if they go all out to sign Salah.