Liverpool finally appear to be closing in on a new midfielder.

Indeed, after weeks of searching for another option in the middle of the park, they’re now in serious talks about signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked with Liverpool for six months at this point, but now, just hours before the end of the transfer window, it looks as though he could finally be headed to Anfield.

Talks are ongoing, and it looks as though progress is being made, so much so that Gravenberch actually missed training with Bayern Munich today as negotiations are ongoing with Liverpool.

According to Bild, Gravenberch hasn’t been in training with the rest of the Bayern squad today.

If this isn’t a sign that a transfer is imminent, we don’t know what is.

The £25m midfielder appears to be Anfield-bound, and Liverpool supporters can seemingly breathe a huge sigh of relief as they seem to be on track to get their man.

All of a sudden, Liverpool’s situation looks to be much stronger. Gravenberch along with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai could form one of the most promising young midfield trios in Europe, and that’s before we even mention the impending development of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool’s midfield was their weak point last season, but all of a sudden it could be a real position of strength.

As for Bayern, they’re pursuing a move for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha at the moment, and if Gravenberch is sold to Liverpool, funds could then be freed up for the Bavarians to go and get Fulham’s star man from Craven Cottage.

One thing is for sure, this is going to be a manic 24 hours for both Bayern Munich and Liverpool.