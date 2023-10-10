Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp was receiving some encouragement against Luton Town from a rather unusual place.

Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, journalist Charlie Eccleshare shares what he heard at Kenilworth Road at the weekend.

Much has been made this season about the uniqueness of Luton’s ground Kenilworth Road.

Known as ‘The Kenny’ to the home fans, visitors to the stadium have made the now-fabled trip through the terraces to reach their seats.

Luton are set to move to Power Court soon, but for now, their historic ground is trying to cope with the excitement and global interest of the Premier League.

In the early kick-off against Tottenham, the influx of journalists was so great that they didn’t all fit into the press area.

Charlie Eccleshare has shared that he was therefore sat within earshot of the director’s box and was surprised by one shout he heard in the second half.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was forced to adapt his tactics after Yves Bissouma’s first-half sending-off.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

He called on Oliver Skipp in the last 15 minutes and he helped Tottenham see out a 1-0 win over Luton.

Not only that, the 23-year-old was receiving some encouragement from a peculiar place.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Skipp helps Tottenham secure win over Luton

Host Danny Kelly refers to a story suggesting encouragement came from the Luton Town director’s box for the players.

Eccleshare then says: “I must say I didn’t hear that. I did hear at one point I’m not sure who said it but the most audible encouragement I heard was there was a bit where Ollie Skipp was sort of competing for a loose ball and I heard, ‘Go on Skippy, go on Skippy!’

“But I’m not sure who it was behind me, but I didn’t hear anything from Daniel [Levy] I must say.”

Postecoglou praised Skipp’s application in Tottenham training after the Luton game, potentially justifying why he was called off the bench in the closing stages.

Glenn Hoddle wasn’t too happy with how Skipp was deployed against Liverpool but did better at the weekend.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He’s too old to be included in England’s Under-21s squad now after helping them win the Euros in the summer.

Skipp isn’t going to be in Gareth Southgate’s thinking shortly and so he’s got time to convince Postecoglou on the training ground he should be playing more minutes.

The way Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are playing, it’s not going to be easy for him to break into the team.