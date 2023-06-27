Journalist shares what Declan Rice will do if West Ham reject Arsenal’s next bid

Declan Rice may choose to move to Manchester City this summer if West Ham reject another bid from Arsenal.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones who shared an update on Rice’s future on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel.

Declan Rice appears to be no closer to leaving West Ham this summer.

There’s plenty of interest in the 24-year-old from some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Arsenal have already had two bids rejected for Rice who is Mikel Arteta’s number one target.

Manchester City submitted their first offer yesterday, but that too has been turned down.

There’s even interest from Manchester United, although the speculation over their ownership appears to be hindering their summer business.

Jones now believes that if West Ham reject another bid from Arsenal, Rice will join Man City instead.

The player would prefer to move to The Emirates, but it may be difficult to turn down a treble-winning side managed by Pep Guardiola.

Jones explained the importance of Arsenal’s third offer for Rice and said: “We know that Declan Rice wants to join Arsenal and is happy to do so.

“But if this next bid [from Arsenal] is not OK and Man City do make a bid then I absolutely believe that Declan Rice would go and join Man City.

“That would be quite a scary prospect I think if they were also able to get Declan Rice through, which they didn’t really plan to do too much.”

The last thing other Premier League teams will want to see is if Man City bring in Rice.

After losing Ilkay Gundogan, Guardiola looks set to replace him with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Adding Declan Rice to his options would only make an incredibly strong squad even better.

Arsenal will not want West Ham to reject their next bid for Rice given the competition they now face for the midfielder.

The Hammers are asking for a huge amount of money but know they’re in a position of strength in these negotiations.

Arteta will hope the talks he’s already held with Rice will be enough for him to turn down a move to The Etihad if Man City have an offer accepted.