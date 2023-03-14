Journalist shares what Arsenal insiders are now saying about signing Tielemans











Youri Tielemans has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long, long time, but it looks like the Gunners’ interest in the Leicester City midfielder has faded.

That’s according to Dean Jones’ story on GiveMeSport, which claims that even though the Belgium international is highly regarded at the Emirates, a move this summer seems unlikely.

Tielemans has entered the final few months of his contract, and he will be available on a free transfer in July.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Youri Tielemans

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Tielemans for over 18 months now.

The rumours were at their peak last summer. Many supporters were convinced Tielemans would be joining the Gunners, but Leicester’s £30 million valuation made them decide against it.

Tielemans will be available on a free transfer this summer. Arteta apparently ordered a ‘background check’ on the Belgian and he received ‘good references in terms of his character and suitability’.

However, that doesn’t look like it’s enough to convince Arteta. A move for Tielemans this summer on a free transfer has been branded as ‘unlikely’ by sources inside Arsenal.

Jones wrote: “It is thought the player would like to stay in the Premier League but his main objective is Champions League football.

“Arsenal will be able to offer both next term yet are now having to determine whether he still fits their project – and it is being signalled by sources around Emirates Stadium that an offer to him seems unlikely. The current feeling is that the club will probably look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements, despite the finances attached.”

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tielemans was a really attractive option for Arsenal over the last 18 months.

Now, however, the Gunners are set to return to the Champions League, and there is a feeling that the Belgian may not be at the level required to perform for Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Manuel Locatelli in recent weeks. They’re all arguably huge upgrades over Tielemans, which is probably why the Gunners aren’t too keen to sign him anymore.

However, Tielemans is still an ‘incredible‘ player, and the fact that he will be available on a free transfer makes him a very attractive option for numerous top clubs.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

