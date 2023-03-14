Report: Juventus want to sell their star man to Arsenal and then sign Chelsea star











Arsenal and Chelsea could suddenly be involved in a transfer triangle this summer, with Juventus star Manuel Locatelli and the Blues’ Mateo Kovacic being the players involved.

The Gunners and Todd Boehly’s side have locked horns on a couple of occasions already this year. We’re sure there will be many more of those in the coming seasons, but they are now set to be involved in a different kind of transfer scenario.

Juventus want to use Arsenal‘s interest in Locatelli to sign a Chelsea player.

Juventus want to sell Manuel Locatelli to Arsenal and then sign Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Juventus are planning ahead for the summer transfer window.

The Old Lady has a lot to think about regarding issues off the pitch, but it looks like that’s not stopping their transfer plans beyond the end of this season.

The report claims that Locatelli, who has played a lot this term, is expected to be put on the market this summer. Juve want to sell him in order to raise funds for their other targets – Kovacic is one of them.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are above everyone else in the race to sign Locatelli. The Italian has long been linked with a move to the Gunners, and if they really want him this summer, they should be able to get him quite comfortably.

If Edu does pull that off, Juve will make a move for Kovacic, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

The report claims Chelsea have put him on the market, and if that really is the case, Arsenal can do them a favour in a few months.

TBR View:

Arsenal will definitely be on the market for a new midfielder this summer.

The Gunners only have Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the middle of the park at the moment, and irrespective of what happens with Albert Sambi Lokonga at the end of this season, they need to bring in at least one new player in that position.

The likes of Declan Rice and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been heavily linked in recent weeks, but Locatelli would be a very interesting option for the Gunners as well.

However, after the ‘perfect‘ Italian turned them down not too long ago, it remains to be seen if the Gunners will make a move to sign him again this summer.

