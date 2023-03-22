Journalist shares update on Oliver Glasner's future amid Tottenham links











Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that reported Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Oliver Glasner is taking his time over making a decision on his Eintracht Frankfurt future.

Antonio Conte looks set to leave Tottenham this week after he reacted furiously to their 3-3 draw at Southampton over the weekend.

Spurs are already on the lookout for replacements, with The Telegraph reporting that Ryan Mason could take over from Conte until the end of the season.

Oliver Glasner seems to be in contention for the role at Spurs if Conte leaves after his excellent work at Frankfurt.

Indeed, Sport Bild reported on Monday that Tottenham have already made contact with Glasner’s representatives over a move to north London.

Now, Plettenberg claims that the 48-year-old is taking his time over negotiating a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Glasner stalling contract talks amid Spurs interest

Plettenberg took to Twitter yesterday and claimed that Glasner is receiving ‘strong interest’ from England.

The Austrian coach is yet to enter ‘concrete’ negotiations with Frankfurt, but he wants to take some time before making a decision over his future.

Glasner has enjoyed a brilliant spell at Frankfurt and even guided them to a Europa League title last season.

Of course, Spurs will be familiar with his playing style after they faced off against his Frankfurt side twice in the Champions League this season.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

While Glasner would be an intriguing option for Spurs, it seems highly unlikely that he will be leaving Frankfurt at this stage of the season.

He still has plenty to play for as his side, like Spurs, are battling for a top-four finish and a place in next year’s Champions League.

