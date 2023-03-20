If Antonio Conte leaves, 'special' coach is now most likely to be Tottenham's manager against Everton











Ryan Mason is now the most likely person to be in charge of Tottenham Hotspur if Antonio Conte leaves before the Everton game.

That’s according to a report from The Telegraph who discuss the Italian’s short-term future.

Antonio Conte’s position as Tottenham manager appears to be more and more untenable by the day.

His remarkable rant after their draw with Southampton has created even more speculation than existed before about his future.

Plenty of Tottenham players believe Daniel Levy could sack Conte before their next game.

Spurs are keeping a very close eye on Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, but replacing Conte with a manager from outside the club will be very difficult in the next two weeks.

The Telegraph believe that if Conte does leave Tottenham, then Ryan Mason could take charge.

It wouldn’t be the first time the 31-year-old has been handed the reins at Spurs.

On the cusp of the EFL Cup Final two years ago, Jose Mourinho was sacked with Mason tasked with facing Manchester City.

Although his side came out second-best that day, he didn’t do his reputation any harm with how he led the team.

He may now be thrust into the limelight once again as Conte continues to self-destruct on the side lines.

Mason could take charge of Tottenham if Conte leaves

The report from The Telegraph states that, ‘were Levy to sack Conte, then Ryan Mason would most likely be put in temporary charge until the end of the season in time for Tottenham’s next game against Everton on April 3.’

Described as ‘special’ by another potential Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Mason has started his coaching career earlier than most.

After suffering a head injury against Antonio Conte’s Chelsea in 2017, Mason was advised to retire by doctors.

Mason worked his way through Tottenham’s academy system, being appointed as one of Conte’s first-team coaches in 2021.

Appointing a temporary replacement for Conte would make sense for Spurs, giving them more options going into the summer.

Mason could also prove to the Tottenham hierarchy that he’s the man to lead the club forward if he impresses during the final 10 games.

There will be plenty of other coaches who will be eyeing the Spurs job should Conte head out of the door.

However, Mason may be handed a head start on his potential rivals if he’s in the dugout at Goodison Park.

