Journalist shares update on Jack Harrison's future at Leeds amid transfer rumours











Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that even if Jack Harrison decides he wants to leave Leeds United today, Jesse Marsch doesn’t want him to be sold.

Leeds have bolstered their attacking options this month by bringing in Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim, while they’ve even completed a loan move for Juventus star Weston McKennie.

March’s squad is certainly looking stronger as the deadline approaches but one of his key players in Harrison has been linked with a move away from the club.

90 Min reported yesterday that Newcastle United remain interested in signing the 26-year-old, while Leicester City are reportedly readying a bid worth over £20 million.

Harrison hasn’t quite managed to produce consistent performances this season but Jacobs claims Leeds still want to keep hold of the winger.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leeds don’t want to sell Harrison

The CBS journalist spoke on a Twitter space last night and says that despite the possibility that Harrison could be keen on a move to Leicester, he’s expected to remain at Elland Road beyond today’s deadline.

“My understanding remains that even if the player is keen on Leicester, Leeds don’t really want to sell at this point so I don’t expect him to leave,” Jacobs said.

“But we have to wait and see whether Leicester come in with another bid and try and progress that.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Despite the fact that Harrison has struggled this season, he’s been a standout performer for Leeds over the years.

Marsch now has a brilliant balance across his frontline and it seems unlikely that he would be keen on letting one of best players leave, especially with barely any time to replace him.

Show all