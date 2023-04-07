Journalist shares latest update on Folarin Balogun's future at Arsenal











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal are not keen on selling Folarin Balogun this summer and would prefer to loan him out again.

Balogun has impressed in France with Reims this season, having netted 17 goals in 28 Ligue 1 appearances.

The 21-year-old is making a real name for himself during his season-long loan spell away from the Emirates Stadium, which has led to speculation surrounding his future.

Indeed, the likes of Inter Milan are reportedly weighing up an offer for Balogun ahead of the summer. But it seems that Mikel Arteta is keen to keep hold of the youngster for the time being.

Arsenal want to keep Balogun

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs shared an update on Balogun’s future at Arsenal.

“Right now I don’t see Arsenal entertaining an outright sale for Balogun in the summer,” the journalist said.

“I think the two options will either be to persuade him to be a squad player and fight for his place and not want to loan him out, or send him out on one more loan and then work out whether or not he’s a regular first teamer.

“I think that’s what Arsenal are still debating at the moment and come the end of the season, and after pre-season when they’ve looked at him up close and personal, that’s when they’ll determine whether or not they want to keep him or explore another loan deal.”

Arteta recently labelled Balogun’s form this season as ‘phenomenal’ but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to break into Arsenal’s side.

The Gunners have a wealth of options for the No9 role, with Gabriel Jesus impressing since his switch from Manchester City last summer. Eddie Nketiah also performed brilliantly during the Brazilian’s absence this season.

Leandro Trossard has made a huge impact on this Arsenal side since he joined from Brighton in January too.

It’s difficult to see Balogun forcing his way into Arteta’s side, but they will be wary of allowing a top talent like him to leave.

It would be a smart move from Arsenal to send him out on loan once again next season and make a decision on his future further down the line.

