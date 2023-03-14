Arsenal transfer news: Inter Milan to make 'serious' move for Folarin Balogun











Inter Milan are weighing up a serious offer to sign Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun, with Inter Live reporting that they think he has huge potential.

Balogun is enjoying an exceptional season with Reims in France after joining on a season-long loan deal last summer.

The 21-year-old has netted 16 goals in Ligue 1 already and is really flourishing under Will Still.

He even broke a record that stood for 63-years on Sunday as he became the youngest player since 1960 to score 16 goals in his debut season in France.

Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Due to his brilliant form for Reims, Balogun is now attracting interest from the likes of Inter Milan.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Monday that the Nerazzurri are one of many sides eyeing a move for Balogun over the summer.

And it seems that Simone Inzaghi’s men are convinced that he will become a top player in the future.

Inter think Balogun has ‘huge potential’

Inter Live reports that Inter have identified ‘huge potential’ in Balogun and want to make a serious attempt to sign him in the coming months.

But the outlet notes that a deal for Balogun to move to the San Siro will be ‘complicated’ because it remains unclear whether Arsenal would be willing to sell.

In the event that the Gunners do sanction a sale, they would want at least £35 million for the young striker, a fee that Inter simply cannot match under their current owners.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Balogun is attracting interest from the likes of Milan after his performances in France this season.

The ‘frightening’ youngster will find it difficult to break into Arsenal’s side next season though.

Arteta has shown plenty of faith in Eddie Nketiah, while January signing Leandro Trossard is performing exceptionally well as a false nine.

Gabriel Jesus has also returned from injury and will be a key player for the Gunners moving forward.

That being said, it would be a shame for Arsenal to lose a talent like Balogun. Arteta may want to take a closer look at him when he returns to London Colney, before making a decision over his future.

