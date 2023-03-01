Journalist shares latest on Gabriel Jesus after he was spotted in Arsenal training today











Goal journalist Charles Watts has shared an update on Gabriel Jesus after he was spotted in Arsenal training today.

Jesus is edging towards a return to action after suffering a serious knee injury at the World Cup with Brazil last year.

The Gunners have coped well without the Brazilian after there were doubts over Eddie Nketiah’s capability of stepping up.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a brilliant spell in the side as football returned after the tournament in Qatar. And Mikel Arteta strengthened his attacking options by bringing in Leandro Trossard in January.

Trossard was used as a false nine over the weekend and despite impressing against Leicester City, Arsenal fans will be desperate to see Jesus back on the pitch.

Jesus was spotted in Arsenal training this morning, in the background of a picture of Bukayo Saka. But Watts has warned Gunners fans to not get too excited as the Brazilian hasn’t returned to full training just yet.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Watts spoke about the photos of Jesus in training and the Brazilian’s Instagram post.

“It’s not happening yet,” Watts said. “It’s not full training so don’t get too excited. I think some people got a little bit carried away with those photos yesterday when you saw the Arsenal players in the background. They were there, he was around them but he wasn’t with them, he was training on his own. Just stepping things up as he prepares to return to full training.

“It hasn’t happened yet, so don’t expect him to be on the bench or anything like that tonight. We’re not at that stage, but just the fact he’s out there, he’s around the group is a great thing.

“It’ll be brilliant for him after so long couped up in the medical facility or wherever he’s been doing his rehab to suddenly be walking out with the players and going onto the training pitches at London Colney together.

“Even though at the moment he’ll be on his own with a fitness coach on the pitch next to the main squad, it’s still really, really good news and you’ve got to think that returning to full training now is not far away at all.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have really stepped up in the absence of Jesus over the past couple of months and maintained their place at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners will have the chance to go five points clear later today as they face Everton in north London.

But Arteta will undoubtedly be eager to have Jesus back in the mix after his stunning start to the season.

Arsenal are simply a better side when the 25-year-old is in the starting line-up and despite Nketiah’s promising displays, having Jesus back will be huge for their title hopes.

