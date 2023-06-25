Arsenal will try and sign Romeo Lavia this summer if they can’t get their top two summer transfer targets – Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

It is no secret that the Gunners’ priority is to strengthen their midfield. They have already tabled bids for Rice, and he remains their top target.

However, if they can’t get him, journalist Dean Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that there are two other alternatives on Edu and Mikel Arteta’s shortlist. One of them is Lavia.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

After Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, Arsenal’s ‘Plan C’ is Romeo Lavia

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a very attractive club for top players.

The Gunners have improved tremendously over the last three years, and their performances last season were extremely impressive, even though they couldn’t go all the way.

Arsenal’s aim is to sign Declan Rice this summer, and there’s a very good chance they’ll get him. However, Manchester City’s reported interest complicates things.

Jones revealed that Arsenal’s ‘main back-up plan‘ if they miss out on the West Ham skipper is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo. However, he’ll cost a fortune as well.

The journalist then revealed who Arsenal’s ‘Plan C’ is if they can’t get either Rice or Caicedo this summer – it’s Romeo Lavia!

He said: “If that happens (they can’t get Rice or Caicedo) Arsenal are going to need a Plan C.

“That’s the moment when Romeo Lavia probably comes into the conversation more seriously.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

TBR View:

Romeo Lavia is a fantastic footballer.

The Southampton man, still just 19 years old, had an amazing campaign last season, and he was the shining light in what was an otherwise dull campaign for the relegated Saints.

Arsenal are right to target Lavia, but he can’t really be a backup to Rice and Caicedo, can he? The Gunners should be looking to sign one of their two top midfield targets and then add the Southampton man to support them.

That would be the ideal scenario, but whether they’ll be able to do that in the coming weeks remains to be seen.