Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice, but if the Englishman moves to Manchester City, the Gunners have Moises Caicedo as their plan B.

Mikel Arteta is really keen to strengthen his midfield in this window. Rice, as we all know by now, is the North Londoners’ top transfer target, but a deal is proving to be difficult to complete due to Manchester City’s interest in the West Ham United skipper.

Arsenal would love to sign Rice, but Dean Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that if a move does not materialise, Edu and Arteta will turn their focus to Brighton star Caicedo.

Arsenal will try to sign Moises Caicedo if Declan Rice deal collapses

Arsenal are very serious in their pursuit of Declan Rice, so much so that they decided to withdraw their interest in Ecuador international Moises Caicedo a few weeks ago.

The Brighton midfielder was the Gunners’ top target in January and they even had two bids rejected for him. Many expected him to be on Arsenal’s radar again this summer, but Rice is much more of a priority.

However, a deal for the West Ham man is a difficult one to complete following Manchester City’s arrival in the race to sign him this summer.

That’s why Arsenal have alternatives in mind, and Jones has claimed that Caicedo is the plan B if they can’t beat Pep Guardiola’s side to Rice’s signature.

The journalist said: “Arsenal’s main back-up plan is Caicedo but the problem is he is rated just as highly as Rice.

“So, if they do miss out on the West Ham man we’ll be looking at another situation where, again, they might not meet the valuation or structuring agreement that Brighton want.”

Arsenal fans’ dream would be to see both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo at the Emirates next season, but that looks extremely unlikely due to the two players’ valuations.

Everyone knows Arsenal will have to smash their transfer record to sign the West Ham man, but Caicedo won’t be much cheaper either – he’ll cost a fortune too.

The Athletic revealed earlier this month that Brighton are set to demand at least £100 million to let Caicedo go this summer, which is an outrageous sum for a 21-year-old.

However, that’s what the market is like today, and if Arsenal really want him, they will have to splash the big bucks.