Journalist says Tottenham have ‘come forward’ for ‘incredible’ £35m defender

Tottenham Hotspur are putting in a lot of effort to bolster their defensive ranks at present.

Spurs are reportedly closing in on moves for both Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips.

Van de Ven would no doubt go into the Tottenham starting XI right away, while Phillips looks like one for the future.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Now, DAZN journalist Orazio Accomando has claimed that Spurs have ‘come forward’ for yet another target.

The player in question is Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs, who Tottenham have been linked with previously.

Tuttosport reported earlier this year that Spurs were among several Premier League teams eyeing the 23-year-old.

Now, it looks like Tottenham may be looking to hijack Crystal Palace’s move for Schuurs.

Accomando claimed on Twitter that Spurs have ‘come forward once again’ for the Dutchman.

This is despite the playing having reportedly agreed terms with Palace.

Tottenham are apparently willing to ‘raise the offer both for Torino and for the player’.

It’s worth noting, however, that Schuurs isn’t actively looking to leave the peninsula.

Nonetheless, a sizeable offer from Tottenham could well turn his head, and that of his club.

Previous reports suggested that Schuurs’ club values him at 40million, or around £35million.

‘Mightily impressive’

Schuurs would be a great shout for Tottenham. He’s extremely talented, young, physically imposing and relatively inexpensive.

He made 30 Serie A appearances for Torino last season, quickly hitting the ground running following his move from Ajax.

As per a 90Min report from before his move to Italy, Schuurs was ‘viewed as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the Netherlands.

‘His distribution and composure in possession are mightily impressive, and point to his history of playing in midfield as a youth player, though he hasn’t featured there for Ajax.’

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

90Min also claimed that comparisons to Virgil van Dijk may have been inevitable, but they aren’t baseless.

Schuurs, like Van Dijk, is a ‘massive, commanding defender from the Netherlands. As adept in bringing the ball out from the back and pinging it 40 yards as he is at running straight through a striker to win a header.’

If Tottenham could sign the ‘incredible‘ powerhouse alongside Van de Ven, that would be a game-changing double signing for sure.

Spurs have had far too many issues in defence. Therefore, it’s good to see that Ange Postecoglou is looking to clean house.