Crystal Palace £7m short of striking potential deal for ‘incredible’ Arsenal target

Crystal Palace and Arsenal have both been linked with Torino’s Perr Schuurs in recent weeks.

For instance, Tuttosport recently claimed that the Eagles have contacted the defender’s agents over a prospective move.

Meanwhile, Dean Jones told Arsenal fans in June that Schuurs is a ‘left-field name to look out for’ as a potential Gunners signing.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

“They (Arsenal) scouted him from a while back,” Jones wrote on GiveMeSport.

“From what I have been told, he has the adaptability and strong playing foundations to build on.

“And he has the room for broadening his skillset that Arteta likes.”

Now, it looks like Palace are ahead of Arsenal with regards to winning the race for Schuurs.

Wednesday’s edition of Tuttosport (19/7/23, pgs 10-11, 13) provided an update on the Eagles and the Dutchman.

At the moment, the ‘most interesting and intriguing proposal’ is from Palace, claimed the report.

The Eagles have apparently offered €32m (£27.8m). This is still €8m (£7m) short of how much Torino chairman Urbano Cairo wants.

The two clubs are currently ‘distant’ but the talks between them could ‘reopen’ once Palace cash in from Joachim Andersen.

Schuurs is in no rush to leave. As per the report, he’s willing to continue with the Turin club if they don’t receive an acceptable offer.

Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Our view

Two of Palace’s defenders, Anderson and Marc Guehi, have been linked with moves away from Selhurst this summer.

With that in mind, the Eagles need to be looking out for replacements, so it’s good to hear they’re reportedly looking at Schuurs.

Admittedly, this path has turned a little cold for now, but the report suggests things could accelerate once Andersen goes.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have signed Jurrien Timber, so it remains to be seen whether they will look to make another defensive addition.

However, with the Gunners looking ahead to a busy season where they’ll be fighting on four front, they could do with further strength in depth.

Schuurs is an ‘incredible‘ defender who, at just 23 years of age, has his whole career ahead of him.