Tottenham now considering signing 'incredible' £44m centre-back at end of the season











Tottenham are among the clubs in the race for Torino defender Perr Schuurs when the summer transfer window opens.

Italian outlet Tuttosport have reported on the Dutchman’s future at the Serie A outfit and claim that a Premier League auction could start when the market begins.

They claim that Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen on the former Ajax defender if he moves in the summer.

The report says that Torino want 50 million euros (£44.2 million) for Schuurs, in line with what other defenders have recently moved for.

Tottenham considering Schuurs

Spurs still need an elite central defender after their chase in the summer failed to bring in a permanent move, instead landing on Clement Lenglet on loan.

The likes of Alessandro Bastoni seem the top pick but it remains to be seen if players of that ilk are an achievable target.

Champions League qualification could well have an impact and Spurs’ hopes of that took another hit this weekend with that poor 4-1 defeat to Leicester.

Schuurs has been described as ‘incredible‘ and is a player who has enjoyed a rapid development and still has plenty of levels to get to.

The report says that it would be almost impossible to keep Schuurs if a Premier League club offers the right financial offer in terms of salary and transfer fee.

The three clubs named in the report are in the Champions League qualification race, and perhaps who makes the top four will tip the balance.