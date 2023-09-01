Journalist Sam Matterface suggests he’s hearing something different about Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Brennan Johnson.

Matterface was providing the latest information from his sources on TalkSPORT (1/9 8:53am) this morning.

The Welsh international appears to be the top target for Ange Postecoglou today.

Tottenham’s squad is huge right now but they still need to bring in players who will improve the team for the upcoming campaign.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests Johnson is expected to join Spurs today.

While the Mirror believe the club are becoming more and more confident that a deal can be done.

However, Matterface thinks something different is going on between Tottenham and Brennan Johnson.

It wouldn’t be a deadline day at Hotspur Way if there weren’t a few twists and turns.

Different reports emerge over Johnson to Tottenham story

Providing the latest information on TalkSPORT, Matterface said: “Tottenham are interesting. We mentioned Brennan Johnson to Tottenham, chat revving up about that.

“But my sources at Tottenham are playing it down. They’re indicating to me that they need to shift more out in order for that to happen.

“It also suggests that a bid for Conor Gallagher would be tough to do.

“But, I’ve spoken to people around him who suggest that it could still be an interesting day.

“I like the idea of Brennan Johnson being done from Nottingham Forest, whether they can get it done today is a different matter it might be one for a little bit later.”

It’s no surprise at this stage of the transfer window that different reports are coming out regarding Johnson’s move to Tottenham.

It appears as though there’s still plenty that needs to be done before any transfer is confirmed.

This one looks like it could go right down to the wire.