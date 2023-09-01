Tottenham are becoming more and more confident that they’ll be signing ‘brilliant’ player today

Brennan Johnson to Tottenham has been the talk of the transfer window as of late, and as we head into the final stretch of deadline day, it remains to be seen if the Welshman ends up at Spurs.

There has been talk that this deal will be difficult as both Evangelos Marinakis and Daniel Levy have stood firm on their stances regarding the valuation of the player.

However, it now sounds as though there may be a breakthrough in talks as The Mirror report that there is a growing confidence that the ‘brilliant’ attacker will indeed end up at Tottenham.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, there could still be a few twists and turns before the deadline, but, as things stand, it looks as though Johnson is edging closer and closer to a move to Tottenham.

It has been widely reported that the player wants the move, and The Mirror reiterate that, stating that the player does want to leave the City Ground.

Spurs, of course, need attacking reinforcements after selling Harry Kane earlier in this transfer window, and it looks as though they will now be spending a good chunk of the Kane money on Johnson.

After selling Kane for over £100m, Spurs may still have plenty to spend after getting this deal done, so don’t be shocked if the north London club have another deal or two up their sleeves heading into the final hours of the window.