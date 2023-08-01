Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane was flying into tackles during training on the club’s pre-season tour.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Podcast.

After several exciting incomings at Tottenham at the beginning of the summer, all eyes are now on outgoings.

Spurs fans would like the club to bring in at least one defender sooner rather than later.

However, the focus is now fully on Harry Kane and where he’ll be playing his football next season.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 30-year-old has just one year left on his contract and doesn’t appear to be close to signing an extension.

This is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and PSG, although Daniel Levy’s asking price hasn’t been met yet.

Kane didn’t appear to be protecting himself in Tottenham training and was flying into tackles.

The forward didn’t look worried about picking up an injury and potentially failing a medical.

Kane flying into tackles in Tottenham training

Speaking on his podcast, Gold said: “In training and among the other players, he was giving 100%.

“Honestly, he was throwing himself into challenges, he wasn’t a player worried about injuring himself.

“He fully committed to the [Ange] Postecoglou way. He was really getting into that.”

Tottenham fans will be delighted that Kane is buying into Ange Postecoglou’s methods.

The Australian is set to play a very different style of football from his predecessors.

Postecoglou is known for playing much more free-flowing, attacking football than Antonio Conte.

In the friendlies Spurs have played so far, that has seen Kane play further forward than usual, allowing new signing James Maddison to pull the strings in the final third.

Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Although Postecoglou prefers having a centre-forward playing on the last man, limiting Kane’s involvement might be counterproductive.

However, he will be pleased to see Kane putting in big tackles during training, showing he’s still committed to Tottenham right now.

The ‘amazing’ 30-year-old is a consummate professional and will give his all for Spurs while he’s at the club.

The way Kane’s been training doesn’t suggest he’s on the move imminently this summer.