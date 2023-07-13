PSG will do ‘everything possible’ to attract ‘exceptional’ Tottenham ace, meeting booked for this week

There is a big update on the future of Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane as Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to make a move for the English forward.

According to RMCSport, PSG are ‘actively looking’ for a new striker. They will apparently do ‘everything possible to attract’ the Spurs star to the club.

There have apparently already been meetings, and the report goes on to suggest that a new meeting has been arranged for this week with Kane’s entourage.

They have struggled to convince the Tottenham striker in past meetings but they are going to try and do everything possible to convince him that he should move to Paris.

It is no shock to see the French giants keen to make a move for the English forward this summer transfer window. Other reports suggest Bayern Munich are also keen and these are two huge clubs.

The 29 year-old Spurs captain has managed to score 280 goals in his 435 appearances for the club and is no doubt a club legend.

He only has one year left on his deal, so if Spurs do not qualify for the Champions League next season, Kane could be tempted to leave on a free deal.

The fact that clubs want him this year is still big news. A big offer could tempt Tottenham owner Daniel Levy to accept so that they receive a huge fee for him.

Kane is an integral part of the Spurs team and is the best player at the club. The Englishman is close to breaking the Premier League record for most goals scored and this could tempt him to stay.

The North London side have a new manager and have already made three signings this summer. Maybe they are trying to show Kane that they mean business and are striving to win a trophy and qualify for Europe next season.

There is no doubting that Harry Kane is an “exceptional” player and he definitely deserves to win trophies before his career ends.