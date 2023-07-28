Bayern Munich taking drastic steps to try and speak to Tottenham over Kane

The saga around Harry Kane and Tottenham seems to be dragging itself over the line into August at the very least now.

Kane is being tipped to join the German giants as Daniel Levy wrestles with the idea of banking near £100m or losing their star man for free next summer.

For Tottenham, losing Kane would be a huge blow. However, there are merits to cashing in now and it doesn’t seem that Ange Postecoglou would be too phased if Kane is sold.

And according to reports coming from BILD in Germany today, Bayern are now ramping things up when it comes to signing Kane.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ahead of a potential meeting with Daniel Levy, BILD claims that Bayern have actually allowed two of their chief operators to leave pre-season to get the deal done.

It’s claimed that CEO Jan-Christian Deesen and squad planner Marco Neeper are omitting themselves from the club’s tour of east Asia to get things moving with Kane and Spurs.

Daniel Levy is believed to have rescheduled the apparent meeting with the Bayern pair. However, it seems only a matter of time before talks happen.

The ‘underrated‘ Kane remains with the Spurs squad and has been silent on his future. It has been claimed though that he is open to the move.

The time to make a decision is coming

Daniel Levy is going to have to make his mind up pretty soon on this. He either cashes in on Kane and leaves enough time to get a replacement, or he slams the door shut now and ends it.

Either way, Tottenham could do with knowing what is happening before the season really gets motoring.

Before we know it, the end of August will be here and Kane leaving will have been a huge distraction.

This is getting to crunch time, and deep down, Levy must know it.