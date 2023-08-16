Journalist says he keeps hearing Liverpool are very keen on signing £17m midfielder

Liverpool are still keen to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer as the end of the transfer window approaches.

Journalist Graeme Bailey was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about the young Dutchman.

After such a strong start to the summer transfer window, the last couple of weeks have been a disaster for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t have anticipated losing six senior midfielders this summer or having so much trouble trying to replace them.

Liverpool have spent much of the summer courting Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, but he now has his heart set on joining Chelsea.

They made a huge, late bid for Moises Caicedo too and despite having an offer accepted, he chose a move to Stamford Bridge as well.

Liverpool are now assessing other targets and are keen on Ryan Gravenberch.

The £17m player has been on the periphery of the team since joining Bayern Munich.

If Liverpool’s interest becomes more concrete, then he may see a great opportunity to move on and play more regular football elsewhere.

Liverpool still very keen on Gravenberch

Asked about Liverpool’s midfield target, Bailey said: “I do think they need this holding midfielder in there.

“The one I think to keep an eye on guys, I’ve said this all summer, I think Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

“I think they might even do two, but I think Gravenberch could be one of them.

“He was waiting to see how the season goes with Bayern. I think he wants out.

“I think he knows there’s a role he can play at Liverpool, so I’d keep an eye on him, I’m still hearing his name quite a lot.”

There has been talk that Gravenberch is willing to make the move to Liverpool this summer but Bayern might not be keen to sell.

Gravenberch has so much potential and even if he’s not in the team right now, Bayern will recognise he’s a very useful asset.

The 21-year-old isn’t a natural number six which is the position Liverpool need to desperately improve in the coming weeks.

However, he would provide additional competition for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai which is important given the numbers Liverpool lost in the summer.