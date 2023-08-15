Chelsea on verge of signing ‘extremely gifted’ player – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have enjoyed an outstanding transfer window, bolstering their ranks considerably.

Earlier this week, the Blues announced the signing of Moises Caicedo for a British record £115million.

And on Tuesday, Chelsea were closing in on the signings of two more exciting England-based players.

Earlier in the day, there were reports claiming the Blues have activated Michael Olise’s £35million release clause.

The Crystal Palace forward and France talent is said to agreed personal terms with Chelsea already.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on the Stamford Bridge side’s pursuit of Romeo Lavia.

The Blues are very much on the home straight with this deal, with Liverpool having been left trailing.

Our view

Chelsea have signed a host of players this summer, as well as selling – or letting go – numerous others.

Just yesterday, the Blues beat Liverpool to the signing of Caicedo, one of the best midfielders in the league.

Now, it looks like Chelsea are also pushing to sign Lavia and Olise, two more incredibly exciting young players.

Lavia is an ‘incredible‘ and ‘extremely gifted‘ talent who is both first-team ready and a potential star for the future.

Chelsea fans will also be buzzing to know that the Blues have got the better of rivals Liverpool for two top targets.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

It’ll be really exciting to see how Chelsea fare this season, considering their huge rebuild over the past nine months.

With Mauricio Pochettino at the helm and a host of amazing players, they should do pretty well.