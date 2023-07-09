Arsenal might find it complicated to try and sell striker Folarin Balogun this summer.

Journalist Ryan Taylor was speaking to Give Me Sport about the young forward’s future.

The Gunners look set to be one of the biggest spending teams in the Premier League in this transfer window.

They’ve already spent £65m bringing in Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea.

Declan Rice is expected to sign very soon for a Premier League record transfer fee for a British player of £100m.

Defender Jurrien Timber won’t be cheap either and he’s likely to cost around £38.5m.

Arsenal’s return to the Champions League has given them more flexibility in the transfer window.

However, they’ll also be looking to maximise any sales this summer to help balance the books.

They’ve already sold Granit Xhaka for £21.5m while the likes of Thomas Partey are also linked with a move away from the club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Arsenal know Folarin Balogun might be the most prized asset they can sell this summer, although a deal may be complicated.

That’s because he had such a good season out on loan last year that they’re now demanding a large sum for a player who has never proven himself in the Premier League.

Arsenal deal to sell Balogun complicated

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the £32,000-a-week striker, Taylor said: “They are looking at him, from what I understand. I’ve had conversations about Balogun’s future.

“There are a lot of clubs informed on his situation. Palace are one, Inter Milan, Monaco, Marseille, Leipzig, AC Milan, but I think ultimately, the price tag’s going to prove complicated for a lot of these clubs because Arsenal know he’s a really talented player.”

Given his place in the Arsenal pecking order, allowing Balogun to leave this summer makes sense.

His stock is incredibly high right now and he’s got no intention of sitting on the bench at Arsenal next season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly want £50m for Balogun which is what will make any deal for him complicated.

There’s likely to be some room for negotiating, but ultimately his home-grown status and age make him very valuable.

Balogun may even be able to convince Mikel Arteta during pre-season that he’s worth keeping hold of.