Arsenal want at least £30 million for Thomas Partey this summer with the Gunners not actively looking to sell the midfielder in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which notes that several clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in signing the Ghanaian in the coming weeks.

Few Arsenal fans would have expected ahead of the summer for Thomas Partey to be linked with a move away. The 30-year-old enjoyed his best season for Mikel Arteta’s side last year.

However, speculation has ramped up that the ‘fantastic‘ former Atletico Madrid man could leave the Emirates in this window.

Reports from the Daily Mail previously claimed that Partey had already agreed personal terms with Juventus. But it seems that Arsenal are not going to let him leave on the cheap.

The Sun is now reporting that Arsenal will not actively try to sell Partey. However, they want at least £30 million for the midfielder amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Edu would get a lot of credit if Arsenal managed to get £30 million for Partey in this window. Ultimately, his time in North London has been interrupted by injury. And he may not have too long left at his peak.

So selling him for a considerable amount would be a really good piece of business. Arsenal have clearly got big plans for this window. And thus, it seems that they are ready to bring replacements in.

It must also be noted that Partey is likely to be one of the highest earners in the squad. He arrived at a time when Arsenal were rebuilding. And he was a Champions League stalwart with Atleti.

So moving him off the wage bill is going to have its benefits for the Gunners as they prepare to kick on next year.