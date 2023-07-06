Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the situation.

The Gunners have already signed Kai Havertz, while deals for Jurrien Timer and Declan Rice are set to be completed very, very soon as well.

The focus for Arsenal is on outgoings now and Thomas Partey is reportedly one player who could leave. Romano has claimed on GiveMeSport that Lavia could become the Ghanaian’s replacement if that happens.

Arsenal could move for Romeo Lavia if Thomas Partey leaves

Arsenal have a lot to consider over the next few weeks.

Granit Xhaka is set to leave the club after seven years. He’s on his way to Bayer Leverkusen, with The Athletic claiming Arsenal are set to make £21.5 million from his sale.

Along with Xhaka, his midfielder partner Partey could be sold too. The Ghanaian is attracting interest from Juventus and Saudi Arabia, and a move away looks very possible.

If that happens, Romano has claimed that Romeo Lavia could become a target to replace him. The Times reported this month that Southampton value him at £50 million.

Romano said: “If Thomas [Partey] leaves I think this could be a possibility for Arsenal to go for a new midfielder, so let’s see.

“For Romeo Lavia, they are interested for sure, but they never made any bids because again, it depends on Thomas.”

He impressed Pep Guardiola

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City last year.

Before having the best season of his career with the Saints, the young Belgian worked with Pep Guardiola at City, and the Spaniard knows his qualities very well.

Speaking in a press conference back in April this year, Guardiola said about Lavia, as quoted by talkSPORT: “I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing.

“We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not [get] enough minutes like he has in Southampton.”