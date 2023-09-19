Journalist says 26-year-old Arsenal man was unhappy sitting on the bench vs Everton

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus didn’t look happy sitting on the bench against Everton on Sunday.

Speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, the journalist shared what he noticed about the Brazilian at Goodison Park.

Mikel Arteta’s team selection is going to come under intense scrutiny over the next few weeks.

He made the bold call to replace Aaron Ramsdale in goal with new signing David Raya.

The Spanish international justified the call by keeping a clean sheet although he wasn’t tested too intensely by Everton’s attackers.

The only other player to drop out of the side was Kai Havertz, handing Eddie Nketiah another start.

The 24-year-old is coming off the back of a first senior England call-up and a good start to the season, already finding the back of the net twice.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

However, Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus was waiting on the bench against Everton as he nears returning to full fitness.

Arteta called on the Brazilian international in the 66th minute and moments later Leandro Trossard scored the winning goal.

Although he wasn’t involved in the move, he would have certainly been glad to enter the fray after being left out of the side.

Jesus unhappy about being on Arsenal bench vs Everton

Commenting on what he spotted on Sunday, Dunphy said: “He also had the courage to leave Gabriel Jesus on the bench and play this kid [Eddie] Nketiah, he’s a very good goalscorer.

“But I think Jesus is probably a more experienced, better player.

“But he left him sitting on the bench and Jesus didn’t look too happy about it.”

Gabriel Jesus is still expected to be a very important player for Arsenal throughout the rest of the season.

Given he’s only just come back from a knee injury, Arteta might have been saving the 26-year-old for tomorrow’s clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Even so, it’s understandable that Jesus didn’t want to be on the bench against Everton and would have much preferred starting for Arsenal.

He earned rave reviews for his cameo against Manchester United when he scored his first goal of the season.

Having Jesus as a fully fit option is only going to benefit the Gunners heading into this weekend’s North London derby.