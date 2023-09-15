‘Massive boost’: Paul Merson says Arsenal will be so much better after what’s just happened

Arsenal face a tough game against Everton this weekend and pundit Paul Merson believes that one player could be key this weekend.

It is an away fixture for Arsenal but they are boosted by the fact that striker Gabriel Jesus is now fully fit. He was a used substitute in their last victory and managed to score.

Now, it will be great news for Mikel Arteta that he can use the Brazilian striker from the start of the match this weekend.

Merson believes that the player’s return could be the difference and that it is the perfect time for the Gunners to have injured players returning.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Paul Merson on Gabriel Jesus

If Arsenal want to be challenging for the title again then they need their best players, like Jesus, available for selection.

Merson was previewing their upcoming game against Everton on SportsKeeda. Speaking about Gabriel Jesus, he said: “Arsenal have had their fair share of problems in recent weeks, but Gabriel Jesus’ return to full fitness is a massive boost.

“With UEFA Champions League football on the horizon, they’ll need timely contributions from everyone in the squad to compete on all fronts.”

The ‘sensational‘ forward proved his quality and his importance by scoring his only proper chance in the victory over Manchester United.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Merson is definitely right in thinking that the full return of Jesus is a massive boost and it will be exciting to see if he starts on the weekend.

Fellow Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah has been very good for Arsenal this season and Arteta will be buzzing to have both attacking options ahead of a congested fixture list.