Kevin Campbell has labelled Gabriel Jesus’ cameo display against Manchester United as ‘sensational’.

Campbell has been speaking on The Gooners Pod and discussed Arsenal’s 3-1 win over United at the Emirates last weekend.

The Gunners picked up all three points after a dramatic final 10 minutes of the game, which saw Alejandro Garnacho’s effort ruled out due to an offside before Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus wrapped up all three points.

Jesus started amongst the substitutes as he works his way back to full fitness following an injury.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Brazilian star was introduced into the action for Eddie Nketiah in the 76th minute and produced an exceptional finish to secure a crucial win for Arsenal.

And despite only being on the pitch for around 20 minutes, Campbell has singled out Jesus for praise.

Campbell on ‘sensational’ Jesus

Speaking on The Gooners Pod, Campbell waxed lyrical about Jesus’ composure for Arsenal’s third goal against United.

“I’ve got to tell you, Declan Rice’s goal, the roof came off the Emirates,” the former Arsenal man said. “Obviously, because it’s Declan Rice and because it’s Man United, all culminated into one.

“I’ve probably watched that goal, well I’ve watched the two goals probably about a thousand times. You know on your timeline on social media it just keeps popping up and I just keep watching it.

“But I’ve got to say as well, [Gabriel] Jesus’ goal, how it happened and [Fabio] Vieira’s ball and the composure of Gabriel Jesus to reintroduce himself.

“I thought when he came on he was sensational. But the way he finished that, [Diogo] Dalot slid all the way back to Manchester.

“That finish from Gabriel Jesus, the roof came off again but that just said, that was a job well done by this team.

“Much maligned, much criticised at times but this is a game we needed to win, especially with Manchester City winning previously.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Jesus is expected to come back into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up over the coming weeks, despite Nketiah’s encouraging start to the season.

The 26-year-old makes Arsenal tick going forward and the Gunners have missed his impact in the final third.

Indeed, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jesus back in Arteta’s starting XI for the trip to Goodison Park this weekend as they prepare for the North London Derby the following Sunday.