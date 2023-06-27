Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson could be set to leave the club this week with a new contract still not signed.

The Athletic journalist James McNicholas was speaking about the situation on the Arsecast Podcast.

The transfer window is already in full swing, with clubs across the Premier League already confirming deals.

Arsenal have yet to confirm any deals although a couple of players appear close to moving to The Emirates.

The other deadline that’s approaching is the end of many players’ contracts.

Plenty of players become free transfers on July 1st and will be able to move wherever they please.

One player whose contract at Arsenal is about to expire is Reiss Nelson.

There’s been plenty of talk about a new deal being agreed between the club and the player.

However, nothing has been announced yet and other clubs may be preparing contract offers for the winger.

Nelson contract situation at Arsenal is unusual – McNicholas

Speaking about the English youngster, McNicholas said: “It would be unusual for them to allow it [Nelson’s contract] to lapse.

“We understand that it is sort of agreed broadly in principle.

“But it’s not impossible that it could happen that way. Interestingly at Man Utd, you’ve got a situation with David de Gea where his contract also ends June 30th.

“It’s possible that if [Reiss] Nelson and Arsenal effectively have an agreement and it’s what he wants and it’s what the club wants, that they could say, ‘Well, enjoy your holiday, we’ll do it next week.”

“But it would be unusual. I’ve been slightly surprised all along that Reiss has been so keen to stay at Arsenal.”

If Nelson is in no rush to decide his future, he could join Arsenal for pre-season while thinking about his next contract.

AC Milan have been linked with Nelson and it will be interesting to see what decision he ends up making.

It’s hard to see him being first choice at Arsenal next season and his minutes may be limited even further.

The imminent arrival of Kai Havertz is only going to add more competition in attacking areas.

It might be why he’s delaying signing a new contract to see if a better offer comes in from elsewhere.

Nelson’s future could come down to a decision between minutes and loyalty.