AC Milan are not yet ready to admit defeat in the battle to sign Reiss Nelson, with the Rossoneri making one final offer for the Arsenal starlet before he signs a new contract.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that Milan have made a late bid for the 23-year-old.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It has appeared in recent times that Reiss Nelson is destined to stay at Arsenal. For much of the campaign, there was a question mark over the attacking midfielder’s future.

Milan make late offer for Reiss Nelson

His current contract expires in the coming days. However, it seemed that he was ready to commit his future to Arsenal.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano reported in the last few days that Arsenal had reached a full agreement with Nelson over a deal that would run until 2027. He even gave the news the Here We Go treatment with the update.

But it seems that Milan have made one last push. Calciomercato reports that the Champions League semi-finalists have made a late offer for Nelson in the hope that they can convince him into a u-turn.

It would be a big shock if Nelson decided to move away from Arsenal now. Everything appears to suggest that he is happy to remain at the Emirates.

He will have been aware for some time that he faced a battle to get into Mikel Arteta’s side. But he is seemingly ready for the challenge.

So unless Milan make a ludicrous offer for the youngster, it is hard to imagine that his head could be turned at this late stage.

It will be a further boost for Arsenal when their ‘special‘ academy graduate commits his future to the club. And with that, plenty of fans will probably be fairly relaxed about the reports concerning a late offer from Milan.