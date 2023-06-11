Fabrizio Romano shares Reiss Nelson and Arsenal contract update

Arsenal are motoring along nicely with their summer plans and have reportedly sorted a new contract for midfielder, Reiss Nelson.

Talks have been underway with Nelson for a few weeks now after initially looking like he’d leave The Emirates.

And after appearing to convince Nelson he has a future with the Gunners, it seems the Hale End academy product will indeed be putting pen to paper.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Reiss Nelson to sign new Arsenal contract

Taking to his Twitter account earlier on today, respected journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Nelson is indeed set to sign the contract.

Giving the deal his now well known ‘here we go’, Romano has confirmed that Nelson will sign a new deal with Arsenal until 2027.

Romano claims that Arsenal are wanting Nelson to sign his contract ASAP to ward off interest or bids from other clubs.

Nelson played a bit-part role for the Gunners last term but did enough in the games he was involved in to convince Arteta of his value to the club.

The Gunners are still expected to add a host of new players this summer. However, Nelson will get the chance to impress it seems.

A big season ahead

For Reiss Nelson, you do feel this is a bit of a make or break season for the midfielder. He has done well to keep within the squad but he needs to kick on now.

A new contract won’t hurt either party, of course. For Arsenal, it protects his value, while for Nelson, it gives him security even if he doesn’t play much.

Come Christmas time, if he still isn’t featuring, we can expect to see Nelson talked about in terms of a move away again.

But for now, it seem like he’s ready to fight for his place and show just why he’s been given fresh terms.