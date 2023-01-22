Journalist provides update on Dusan Vlahovic amid Arsenal transfer links











Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ‘isn’t that happy’ under Massimiliano Allegri now, after claims Arsenal want to sign him.

Mikel Arteta landed a new forward player in Leandro Trossard on Friday as Arsenal moved quickly after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners are also edging towards signing Spezia Calcio’s Jakub Kiwior, with Goal’s Charles Watts claiming just yesterday that the defender had arrived at London Colney to finalise a move to north London.

Arsenal are efficiently going about their business in the window so far and are aiming to provide Arteta with the necessary depth to win the Premier League title.

Of course, the Gunners are currently without their summer signing Gabriel Jesus and they’ve been linked with a move for Vlahovic as a result.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

90 Min reported today that Juventus have told Arsenal they are willing to do business for the striker either this month, or in the summer.

Now, it seems that the 22-year-old would also be open to leaving Turin as he isn’t happy playing under Allegri at the moment.

Vlahovic isn’t happy under Allegri

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs claims that Chelsea are interested in the Serbian forward and did not rule out a January move, but did concede that a summer switch away from the Old Lady is more likely.

“Vlahovic, as I reported six weeks or so ago, has been a Chelsea target since Graham Potter’s come in, and it’s not unthinkable that Vlahovic goes in 2023. But I’ve always said summer is more likely than January,” the CBS Sports journalist said.

“So it’s one to watch for sure because the player has an okay goalscoring record but isn’t that happy under Max Allegri and at Juventus, not to the same tune as he was enjoying life at Fiorentina, and that opens the door.”

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Vlahovic’s future in Serie A remains unclear after he only joined Juventus for £66 million this time last year.

The striker has proven himself to be a lethal goal scorer during his time in Italy, netting 57 times in 123 appearances.

There will certainly be plenty of clubs monitoring his situation in Turin but it remains unclear whether Arsenal would be willing to spend big to bring another striker to the club.

The Gunners already brought in Jesus over the summer and the Brazilian made a huge impact before picking up an injury. Eddie Nketiah is also proving to be a more than capable back-up option to the 25-year-old.

