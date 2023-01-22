Arsenal made aware Dusan Vlahovic is available in transfer window











Arsenal are one of the clubs who have been made aware that Dusan Vlahovic is now available, with 90min reporting that Juventus are open to doing business for the striker in this transfer window or the summer.

Vlahovic’s future with the Old Lady is uncertain. He has struggled to live up to expectations since his £70 million move to Turin 12 months ago.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

He has continued to score goals. But it has not quite clicked for the 22-year-old with Juve. And with that, a departure in the coming months is looking increasingly possible.

Arsenal made aware Vlahovic is available

According to 90min, a number of European sides have been informed that Vlahovic is available; and Arsenal are one of those sides.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus are prepared to let him in January or at the end of the campaign. However, they want to at least make their money back on the Serbian before they sanction a sale.

Vlahovic meanwhile, wants to be playing in the Champions League next term. And that would obviously play to Arsenal’s advantage, with the Gunners on pole position in the Premier League right now.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal have any further interest in signing another striker. It does appear that Mikel Arteta’s men have made a really smart move signing Leandro Trossard in this window.

Trossard may not be the big-money signing fans may have expected at the start of the month. But he is someone who has proven himself in the Premier League. And he can play in all positions across the forward line.

Arsenal did not necessarily need to break the bank on another striker. Eddie Nketiah has done extremely well in the absence of Gabriel Jesus. And any player coming in would have known that they would likely be playing second fiddle to Jesus when he is back.

Having said all that, Vlahovic is a ‘ridiculous‘ talent. And Arsenal may feel that the opportunity to land him this year is one that is too good to walk away from.