Jakub Kiwior is at London Colney to finalise Arsenal move – journalist

Arsenal are about to complete the signing of Jakub Kiwior, just a day after they announced the arrival of Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Gunners spent the first half of the January transfer window trying to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk. After that deal collapsed, Edu Gaspar accelerated his other plans, and they’re coming to fruition now.

Goal’s Charles Watts has shared the latest on Kiwior.

Photo by Dan Mullan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Reports emerged yesterday that Arsenal are in talks to sign Jakub Kiwior from Spezia on a permanent deal.

Within a matter of minutes, journalists like Fabrizio Romano claimed that it was a done deal and that the Polish international was on his way to London to seal his move.

The focus turned to Trossard after his signing was announced yesterday, but it looks like an announcement for Kiwior is not too far away either.

Watts has just revealed on Twitter that the 22-year-old, who has been branded as ‘extraordinary’ by Robert Lewandowski, is now at London Colney to finalise his move.

He’s set to spend the afternoon at the Arsenal training centre and will be meeting his new teammates.

Watts tweeted: “Jakub Kiwior spending the afternoon at London Colney finalising his move and meeting his new Arsenal team-mates.

“Finishing touches being put on the transfer. Busy couple of days at Arsenal.”

TBR View:

This is a really smart move by Arsenal.

The Gunners need a backup for Gabriel Magalhaes at left-centre-half, while they are also short of options in defensive midfield, where an injury to Thomas Partey could derail their season.

Arteta was keen to address those problems after a deal for Mudryk collapsed, and Kiwior, who has been exceptional for Spezia over the last 18 months, is the chosen one.

It looks like it’s only a matter of time now before Arsenal will complete the signing.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

