Journalist outlines Dominik Szoboszlai’s stance on joining Liverpool

Liverpool could have a clear path to signing RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, with the player keen to move to Anfield

Reports in the last few days have ramped up over Szoboszlai’s future. Indeed, a report from The Times this morning claims that the Hungarian star is now ready to move on from Leipzig.

Newcastle and Liverpool are both thought to be keen on signing him.

However, according to German football expert and journalist Christian Falk, Szoboszlai is ‘very keen’ on signing for Liverpool above everyone else.

Writing in his latest transfer column for CaughtOffside, Falk claims that the 22-year-old wants a move to Liverpool.

Falk says that interest in Szoboszlai is there and with Premier League clubs keen, a move could well happen this summer.

The Daily Mail has previously claimed the midfielder has a release-clause around the £65m mark.

Whether or not someone is willing to pay quite that much this summer, remains to be seen.

One to watch for Liverpool

The ‘exceptional‘ Dominik Szoboszlai ticks a lot of the boxes that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp like in a player.

The Hungarian is young, dynamic, has a keen eye for goals and assists, and has a high ceiling in terms of his development and future.

He has been tracked by English clubs for time now and for good reason as well. He’s adapted to the Bundesliga with ease and looks every bit the ideal number ten at times.

Liverpool have been focussed on midfielders this summer who sit a bit deeper. But there is always room for a midfielder who gets forward and scores goals.

Szoboszlai, then, is certainly one to watch for the Reds fans this summer.