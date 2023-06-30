Liverpool are continuing their rebuild of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield but the Reds are loath to rush a transfer for RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai despite talks with his agent.

That is according to Sky Sports, as Melissa Reddy now reports that Liverpool held positive talks with representatives for Szoboszlai on Monday. The Merseyside club are exploring their chances of signing the Hungarian as they have a real appreciation of the RB Leipzig maestro.

Szoboszlai stands out to Liverpool as a potential transfer target through the RB Leipzig star’s talent and attitude. Anfield chiefs believe he has the right approach to suit Klopp’s system if brought to the Premier League. They also feel he has the skill to adapt to the German’s side.

Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

What is Liverpool’s stance on a quick transfer for Dominik Szoboszlai?

But while Liverpool admire Szoboszlai and what the RB Leipzig playmaker could bring with a summer transfer, they will not rush any deal. The 22-year-old is just one of several potential targets that Klopp and the Reds admire. So, they are exploring their options simultaneously.

Liverpool want to have a better understanding of all of their potential targets before electing to launch a full-on pursuit. Anfield chiefs are eager to plot their rebuild of Klopp’s team with great caution. Thus, Liverpool are loath to rush their decision on any transfer for Szoboszlai.

Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

How much do RB Leipzig want to sell Dominik Szoboszlai?

Another aspect that may be causing Liverpool’s reluctance is RB Leipzig’s asking price for Szoboszlai’s transfer this summer. 90min reported earlier this week that the Bundesliga team are demanding that interested clubs trigger his €70m (£60m) release clause in full for a deal.

Die Roten Bullen are not in a rush to sell Szoboszlai as he is one of the Saxony side’s prized assets. But what could help Liverpool, should Klopp decide the 32-cap playmaker is who he wants most, is that 90min adds the RB Leipzig maestro has a mutual interest in the transfer.

Szoboszlai has spent the last two-and-a-half years at RB Leipzig. He joined in an initial £18m transfer from the Bundesliga side’s sister club, RB Salzburg, in January 2021. The Hungarian has since made 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 appearances across all competitions for them.

The Szekesfehervar native recorded 10 of his goals plus 13 assists over 46 games during the 2022/23 season. His form under Marco Rose also drew praise from the Leipzig-born coach.

“Now we’re seeing the real Szoboszlai,” Rose said in January 2023, via Bundesliga.com. “He’s an unbelievably ambitious player, who wants to win. His shooting is exceptional – especially from range. I hope he can continue this way.”